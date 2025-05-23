Sri Lanka to induct largest-ever batch of nurses tomorrow

The Ministry of Health and Mass Media has announced that letters of appointment will be officially presented to 3,147 new recruits to Sri Lanka’s nursing service tomorrow (24).

The ceremony is scheduled to commence at 9:30 a.m. tomorrow at the main conference hall of Temple Trees.

This marks the first occasion in which such a large number of appointment letters for nurses will be issued simultaneously, according to a statement from the Ministry.

Additionally, promotions will be awarded to 79 nursing officers serving in the special grade of the nursing service, it added.

The event will be held under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, with the participation of the Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa. The Secretary to the Ministry, Dr. Anil Jasinghe, along with several other senior officials, are also expected to attend.