Angelo Mathews to retire from Test cricket

Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews will retire from Test cricket after the first match against Bangladesh, the veteran all-rounder announced in a statement on Friday.

The 37-year-old said that Sri Lanka’s first Test match against Bangladesh from June 17 to 21 will be his last red-ball appearance for his country.

“Whilst I bid adieu to the Test format, as discussed with selectors, I will remain available for selection for the white ball format, if and when my country needs me,” he said.

“I believe this Test team is a talented side with many future and present greats playing the game. Now seems like the best time to make way for a younger player to take the mantle to shine for our nation.”

“It is time for me to say goodbye to the most cherished format of the game, international Test Cricket! The past 17 years of playing cricket for Sri Lanka has been my highest honour and pride. Nothing can match that feeling of patriotism and servitude when one dons the National Jersey,” he added.

“I have given my everything to cricket, and Cricket has given me everything in return and made me the person that I am today.

“I stand grateful to the game and thankful to the thousands of Sri Lanka Cricket fans who have been there for me throughout my career during my highest of highs and lowest of lows.”

Mathews played 118 Tests, amassing 8,167 runs at an average of 44.62 and taking 33 wickets.

