Dr. Nihal Abeysinghe appointed Chairman of SOC on Health, Media and Women Empowerment

May 23, 2025   02:43 pm

National People’s Power (NPP) Member of Parliament Dr. Nihal Abeysinghe has been elected as the Chairman of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Health, Media and Women’s Empowerment.

The election was held during the inaugural meeting of the Committee for the Tenth Parliament, convened on Thursday (22) at the Parliament complex.

In line with a prior agreement between the ruling party and the opposition, the chairmanship of this particular Sectoral Oversight Committee was to be offered to a member of the ruling party, the Parliamentary Communications Department said in a statement.

Accordingly, the name of Dr. Nihal Abeysinghe was proposed by Deputy Minister of National Integration, Muneer Mulaffer and seconded by Member of Parliament Mrs. Samanmali Gunasinghe.

The members of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Health Media and Women’s Empowerment attended this committee meeting, the statement added.

