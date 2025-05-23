President Dissanayake to visit Germany on June 10

President Dissanayake to visit Germany on June 10

May 23, 2025   03:23 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to visit Germany on June 10 for an official state visit.

This was revealed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vijitha Herath, while addressing the “Tourism Renaissance 2025” (Sancharaka Udawa 2025) exhibition, which was inaugurated today (23) at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) in Colombo.

He stated that President Dissanayake will meet the German President during the visit and that discussions will focus on the possible steps required to increase the number of German tourists visiting Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka’s largest tourism exhibition, “Tourism Renaissance 2025” (Sancharaka Udawa 2025), organised jointly by the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) and the Sri Lanka Association of Inbound Tour Operators (SLAITO), was inaugurated today under the patronage of President Dissanayake.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath stated that the government has declared 2025 the “Year of Tourism Renaissance,” with plans to generate USD 5 billion in revenue from the tourism sector by the end of the year.

Also in attendance at the opening ceremony were Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Aruni Ranaraja, SLAITO Chairman Nalin Jayasundara, SLTPB Chairman Buddhika Hewawasam and a distinguished group of invitees, including the Ambassador of Germany to Sri Lanka.

