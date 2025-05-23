16 Police OICs receive transfers and new appointments

16 Police OICs receive transfers and new appointments

May 23, 2025   04:45 pm

The National Police Commission has approved the immediate transfers and new appointments for 16 Officers-in-Charge (OICs) of police stations and divisions within Sri Lanka Police.

According to a statement issued by Police Headquarters, a total of 12 Chief Inspectors of Police (CIs) and four Inspectors of Police (IPs) have been transferred with immediate effect.

The official announcement regarding the transfers is provided below:

 

