Ven. Ampitiye Sumanarathana Thero granted bail

May 23, 2025   05:01 pm

The Chief Incumbent of Sri Mangalarama Viharaya in Batticaloa, Ven. Ampitiye Sumanarathana Thero, has been granted bail following his arrest by police earlier today.

According to police, the Thero was taken into custody for allegedly engaging in disorderly conduct at the Ampara Police Station.

The arrest was made after the Thero reportedly created a disturbance at the police station premises in protest of a prior arrest where the police had allegedly transported a suspect’s two children in a three-wheeler in an unsafe manner.

