Muslim schools closed on June 6 and 9 for Hajj festival

The Ministry of Education announced that all Muslim schools across the island will remain closed on June 06 (Friday) and June 09 (Monday), in view of the Hajj festival.

The Hajj festival is expected to be celebrated on June 07 (Saturday) this year.

The announcement further states that Muslim schools will function on May 26 and 27 as replacement dates for the aforementioned holidays and that accordingly, the second term of Muslim schools for the year 2025 will commence on May 26.