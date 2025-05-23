Speaker endorses certificate on Foreign Loans (Repeal) Bill

The Speaker of the Parliament (Dr.) Jagath Wickramaratne has endorsed the certificate on the Foreign Loans (Repeal) Bill today (23) in Parliament.

Following the Second Reading debate held earlier in the day, the Bill was considered at the committee stage, according to the Parliamentary Communications Department.

Thereafter, it was passed in Parliament without amendment and without a vote, following the Third Reading.

The Bill was initially presented to Parliament on 08 May 2025 for the First Reading, the statement added.

Accordingly, the Bill shall come into force as the Foreign Loans (Repeal) Act, No. 6 of 2025.