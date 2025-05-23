Sri Lankan delegation to engage in tariff talks in Washington DC

A Sri Lankan delegation is set to participate in discussions in Washington, D.C., focusing on tariff-related matters, following an invitation extended by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

This is the second in-person meeting aimed at ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral trade relations between the two nations, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

This initiative builds on several prior virtual interactions held between the USTR and Sri Lankan officials, and underscores a commitment to deepening economic ties, it said in a statement .

The upcoming talks are anticipated to explore avenues for enhancing trade cooperation and securing favourable outcomes for Sri Lanka, in light of current economic priorities.

Ahead of the visit, a high-level meeting was convened today under the leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to ensure the country’s interests are well represented, the PMD said.

The discussion focused on aligning the delegation’s approach with Sri Lanka’s broader economic strategy, ensuring the best possible outcomes from the upcoming discussions, the statement added.

Key participants at the meeting included Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma; Secretary to the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development, K.A. Vimalenthirarajah; Duminda Hulangamuwa, Senior Economic Advisor to the President; Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe; Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development K.M.M. Siriwardana; Nirmal Vigneshwaran, representing the Attorney General’s Department; and Dharshana Perera from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details of the discussions in Washington are expected to be made available following the conclusion of the meetings.

--PMD--