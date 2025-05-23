Sri Lankan delegation to engage in tariff talks in Washington DC

Sri Lankan delegation to engage in tariff talks in Washington DC

May 23, 2025   10:07 pm

A Sri Lankan delegation is set to participate in discussions in Washington, D.C., focusing on tariff-related matters, following an invitation extended by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR). 

This is the second in-person meeting aimed at ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral trade relations between the two nations, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

This initiative builds on several prior virtual interactions held between the USTR and Sri Lankan officials, and underscores a commitment to deepening economic ties, it said in a statement .

The upcoming talks are anticipated to explore avenues for enhancing trade cooperation and securing favourable outcomes for Sri Lanka, in light of current economic priorities.

Ahead of the visit, a high-level meeting was convened today under the leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to ensure the country’s interests are well represented, the PMD said.

The discussion focused on aligning the delegation’s approach with Sri Lanka’s broader economic strategy, ensuring the best possible outcomes from the upcoming discussions, the statement added.

Key participants at the meeting included Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma; Secretary to the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development, K.A. Vimalenthirarajah; Duminda Hulangamuwa, Senior Economic Advisor to the President; Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe; Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development K.M.M. Siriwardana; Nirmal Vigneshwaran, representing the Attorney General’s Department; and Dharshana Perera from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details of the discussions in Washington are expected to be made available following the conclusion of the meetings.

--PMD--

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'There is no reason to hike tariff pertaining to drinking water' - Minister (English)

'There is no reason to hike tariff pertaining to drinking water' - Minister (English)

'There is no reason to hike tariff pertaining to drinking water' - Minister (English)

IMF awaits Sri Lanka's electricity tariff adjustments to approve fourth review? (English)

IMF awaits Sri Lanka's electricity tariff adjustments to approve fourth review? (English)

Duminda Dissanayake arrested over 'gold-plated' T-56 firearm (English)

Duminda Dissanayake arrested over 'gold-plated' T-56 firearm (English)

More details revealed on Duminda Dissanayake's arrest over 'gold-plated' T-56 firearm

More details revealed on Duminda Dissanayake's arrest over 'gold-plated' T-56 firearm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Shipment of salt from India delayed due to prevailing adverse weather (English)

Shipment of salt from India delayed due to prevailing adverse weather (English)

Inflation to move below projections in next 18-12 months  CBSL Governor (English)

Inflation to move below projections in next 18-12 months  CBSL Governor (English)