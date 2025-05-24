Queen of Sri Lankan Cinema, Malini Fonseka passes away

Sri Lankan cinema icon and veteran actress Malini Fonseka, widely celebrated as the “Queen of Sri Lankan Cinema,” has passed away this morning (24) at the age of 76, while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

Malini Fonseka’s illustrious career spanned over seven decades, marking her as one of the most revered and influential figures in Sri Lankan arts and cinema.

She first rose to prominence after winning the Best Actress Award at the 1969 National State Drama Festival. Her cinematic acclaim grew rapidly with multiple Sarasaviya Best Actress Awards for her performances in Hingana Kolla (1980), Aradhana (1982), and Yasa Isuru (1983).

Fonseka made her film debut in 1968 with Punchi Baba, directed by Tissa Liyansooriya. That same year, she starred in Abudasse Kale, Dahasak Sithuwili, and Adarawanthayo, establishing her presence as a lead actress.

Over the years, she acted in more than 140 films, including international collaborations such as Pilot Premnath (1978), where she starred alongside Indian Tamil cinema legend Sivaji Ganesan.

A trailblazer in every medium she touched, Fonseka began her acting career on stage in 1963 with the play Noratha Ratha. In 1968, she won a national award for Best Stage Drama Actress for her role in Akal Wessa.

She would go on to perform in 14 stage productions and became the first female teledrama director in Sri Lanka, directing and acting in Nirupamala. Her directorial ventures in cinema include Sasara Chetana (1984), Ahimsa (1987), and Sthree (1991).

She also made a mark in television, winning the Sumathi Best Teledrama Actress Award for her roles in Pitagamkarayo and Kemmura. Her performance in popular teledramas such as Manalada Puthe Kiri Dunne, Ambu Daruwo, and Sanasili Suwanda further cemented her legacy on the small screen.

Internationally, Fonseka was recognized with a Special Jury Award at the Moscow International Film Festival in 1975, and an award at the New Delhi Film Festival in 1977—becoming the first Sri Lankan actress to gain such global recognition. In 2010, she was named one of Asia’s 25 Greatest Film Actors of All Time by CNN.

A highlight of her late career was her appearance in 2024 in the critically acclaimed music video Eya Wasanthaya Nowe by rising singer Chapa Jayaruk. Her emotionally compelling performance drew widespread praise and introduced her to a new generation of audiences.

Malini Fonseka also served as a Member of Parliament, a role she accepted in recognition of her support for then-President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Her many accolades include the Wishva Prasadhini Award from the President of Sri Lanka in 1996, multiple Presidential Awards, OCIC Awards, and Slim Nielsen People’s Awards, the latter of which she won twelve consecutive times.

She was honored in 2003 with a grand felicitation ceremony titled Maliniye at the BMICH, attended by then-President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga. In 2008, the Sri Lankan Consulate in Los Angeles held a special event in her honor. In 2019, she received the Janabhimani Honorary Award.

Malini Fonseka’s unparalleled contribution to Sri Lankan arts has left an indelible mark on the nation’s cultural landscape.

She will be remembered not only for her extraordinary talent but also for her enduring influence on generations of artists and audiences.