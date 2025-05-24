Fairly heavy showers above 75mm likely in some places today

May 24, 2025   06:53 am

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts today (24), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Uva province and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night, the Met Department added.

Accordingly, fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in the Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in the Trincomalee district, the Met Department warned.

The general public has also been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

