One dead, 12 injured in bus-tipper truck collision in Weliara

An accident occurred early this morning (24 May) in the Weliara area along the Colombo–Wellawaya main road, when a Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus travelling from Batticaloa to Galle crashed into the rear of a tipper truck travelling ahead of it.

The collision took place at around 2:45 a.m. today, according to Sri Lanka Police.

As a result, 12 passengers in the bus, as well as the driver of the tipper truck, sustained injuries and were admitted to the Tangalle Hospital for treatment.

One passenger, who was critically injured, succumbed to injuries upon admission to the hospital, police said.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed. The body has been placed at the Tangalle Hospital morgue.

Tangalle Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.