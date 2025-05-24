Govt. has no intention of acquiring lands from people in North and East under any circumstances  PM

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that the government has no intention of acquiring the lands owned by the people of the Northern and Eastern provinces and that the aim of the government is to promptly return land ownership to those who rightfully own them.

The prime Minister made these remarks while addressing a discussion held yesterday (23) in the Committee Room No. 1 of Parliament in regards to resolving the issues related to land ownership faced by the people of the Northern and Eastern provinces, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

Members of Parliament representing the North and East pointed out that there is a prevailing suspicion among the public due to the procedures followed by previous governments in clarifying land ownership in these regions and that many rightful landowners lack proper documentation to prove ownership while emphasizing the need for a structured process that regains public trust.

They further stated that some individuals have fraudulently taken possession of lands and expressed that the people trust the current government to deliver a fair solution to the issue, the statement said.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya reiterated that the government has agreed the granting of the land ownership to the people should be conducted in a legal and verified manner through a proper mechanism that eliminates public doubts and further emphasized that the government has no intention in acquiring the lands from the people under any circumstances.

Accordingly, the Prime Minister informed officials that the government will engage in discussions with the people and relevant sectors to find an appropriate solution and will take necessary future steps in this regard, it added.

The event was attended by Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands and Irrigation K.D. Lalkantha, Deputy Minister Susil Ranasinghe, and Secretary to the Ministry D.P. Wickramasinghe, Additional Solicitor General Vikum De Abrew, Secretary to the Prime Minister Pradeep Saputhanthri, public representatives from the Northern and Eastern provinces, and officials representing government institutions including the Department of Land Registration and the Department of Survey, as well as District Secretaries and other participants.