The final rites of veteran actress Malini Fonseka will be held with full state honours on 26 May (Monday) at Independence Square, according to the Minister of Cultural Affairs.

The remains of the late Sri Lankan cinema icon, widely celebrated as the “Queen of Sri Lankan Cinema,” will lie in state for public viewing at the Tharangani Hall of the National Film Corporation on 25 May (Sunday), from 10:00 a.m.

Accordingly, the state funeral ceremony will take place the following evening at Independence Square in Colombo.

Malini Fonseka passed away in the early hours today (24) at the age of 76, while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

Known as the “Queen of Sinhala Cinema,” Malini Fonseka (1949–2025) was a legendary Sri Lankan actress, director, and former parliamentarian.

With a career spanning over 60 years, she acted in more than 140 films and earned numerous national and international awards.

She was the first female teledrama director in Sri Lanka and made significant contributions to stage, television, and film industries in the country.

Honoured both locally and globally, she was a cultural icon whose legacy continues to inspire generations in Sri Lankan arts and cinema.