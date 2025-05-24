Sri Lanka’s tireless wildlife defenders have taken the global spotlight in ‘Guardians’, a powerful new documentary series launched by Prince William and The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife.

The series, released on BBC Earth’s YouTube and social channels, aims to redefine how the world sees rangers — not just as protectors of wildlife, but as frontline defenders of the planet’s future.

Guardians is a six-part digital-first series co-produced with the award-winning studio ZANDLAND. Each 6–10-minute episode provides exclusive access to some of the most remote and critical conservation efforts across the globe.

The series was conceived by Prince William himself, who also voices the trailer and individual episode introductions. It highlights the vital yet often unseen work of rangers and the profound impact they have on global biodiversity and ecosystems.

One standout episode brings viewers to Sri Lanka, highlighting the dedication of local veterinary and ranger teams who care for injured elephants, leopards, and other threatened species.

These Sri Lankan wildlife experts are not only responsible for animal rescue and rehabilitation but also work to resolve the complex and growing challenge of human-elephant conflict, a major issue in rural communities.

Balancing protection of endangered animals with the safety and livelihoods of people, these rangers demonstrate the deep interconnection between conservation, community well-being, and sustainability.

“These are the unsung heroes — the true Guardians of the natural world,” said Prince William, who has personally voiced the trailer and episode introductions. “Every day, they take huge risks as nature’s frontline of defence… educating, community building, and furthering science.”

Prince William, long committed to wildlife conservation, launched Guardians to elevate the often overlooked yet dangerous and critical work of rangers around the world.

He noted that protecting nature has become “one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet,” with many rangers globally losing their lives in the line of duty.

In Sri Lanka, the episode showcases the compassionate, complex, and courageous work of wildlife professionals who often operate under resource constraints, yet continue to play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance across the island.

Dr. Tom Clements, Executive Director of Nature Conservation, added:

“The role of a ranger stretches far beyond just protecting wildlife. They are educators, community supporters, researchers and scientists, from governments, organisations, local communities and Indigenous Peoples. They preserve cultural heritage, and they help safeguard and regulate the sustainable use of our planets most precious natural resources.

“Without the critical work of these guardians, there is no guarantee of the future of thousands of animal and plant species, let alone food security, clean water, or a functioning, stable economy for the human population.”

The Guardians series features stories from six continents, including India’s Himalayas, Brazil’s rainforests, and South Africa’s Kruger National Park.

But for Sri Lankan viewers, this is a rare opportunity to see the country’s own conservation heroes acknowledged on a global stage, celebrating their work and sacrifices.

Jasmine Dawson, SVP of Digital at BBC Studios said: “We are incredibly proud to bring Guardians to audiences globally through our BBC Earth YouTube and social channels. This series reflects BBC Studios Digital Brands’ commitment to making vital, global stories accessible to everyone, and it aligns with our mission to tell meaningful, purpose-driven stories that spark conversation. In partnership with The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife, Guardians shines a light on the extraordinary work of rangers on the frontlines of conservation by sharing their untold stories with the world.”

The series will be distributed by BBC Studios Digital Brands via BBC Earth YouTube and social channels, which reaches a global audience of over 13 million subscribers.

As one of the world’s leading destinations for premium factual content, the digital channel provides an ideal platform to showcase Guardians and connect viewers with powerful, real-world stories.

