Former All Blacks 7s assistant coach appointed Sri Lanka Rugby head coach

Rodney Gibbs, a former assistant coach of the New Zealand All Blacks Sevens team, has been appointed as the Head Coach of the Sri Lankan national rugby team.

He will officially take charge on 26 May and will remain in the role until the completion of the Asian Rugby Top 4 tournament.

Gibbs has also previously served as head coach of the Black Ferns Probables and New Zealand Barbarians.

Sri Lanka will take on Hong Kong China, South Korea, and UAE in the Asia Rugby Emirates Men’s Championship.

The campaign for Sri Lanka begins on June 14 against South Korea at home, followed by away and home matches against Hong Kong China and the UAE, respectively.

Asia Rugby Emirates Men’s Championship:

Friday 13th June: UAE x Hong Kong China

Saturday 14th June: Sri Lanka x South Korea

Saturday 21st June: South Korea x UAE

Sunday 22nd June: Hong Kong China x Sri Lanka

Friday 4th July: Sri Lanka x UAE

Saturday 5th July: South Korea x Hong Kong China