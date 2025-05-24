Weather advisory issued for heavy rainfall

May 24, 2025   03:29 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an ‘Amber’ level advisory for heavy rains in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya, and Kandy districts, valid for the next 24 hours.

The advisory stated that due to the active southwest monsoon, the prevailing rainy conditions are expected to continue in the southwestern parts of the island.

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm is likely at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya, and Kandy districts, the statement added.

