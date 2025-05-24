Over 3,100 nurses receive appointments in Sri Lankas largest-ever induction

Over 3,100 nurses receive appointments in Sri Lankas largest-ever induction

May 24, 2025   04:12 pm

Appointment letters were presented to 3,147 newly recruited members of the nursing service at the Assembly Hall of Temple Trees in Colombo today (24).

This marks the first time in the history of Sri Lanka’s nursing service that such a large number of appointments have been granted at once, Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said, addressing the event. 

In addition, 79 special grade nursing officers were awarded promotions during the same ceremony.

The event was held under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, who attended as the chief guest. Senior officials, including the Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Anil Jasinghe, were also in attendance.

 

