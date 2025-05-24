A true icon of Sri Lankan cinema: President offers condolences on passing of Malini Fonseka

A true icon of Sri Lankan cinema: President offers condolences on passing of Malini Fonseka

May 24, 2025   05:41 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake expressed his condolences following the death of veteran actress Malini Fonseka, whom he described as “a true icon of Sri Lankan cinema” whose grace and talent inspired generations. 

Fonseka passed away in the early hours today (24) at the age of 78, while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Malani Fonseka, a true icon of Sri Lankan cinema whose grace and talent inspired generations.” 

“Her legacy will forever shine in our hearts and on our screens. My heartfelt condolences to her loved ones. May she attain the supreme bliss of Nibbana,” the Sri Lankan President posted on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter). 

With a career spanning over 60 years, Malini Fonseka, referred to as the “Queen of Sinhala Cinema,” was a legendary Sri Lankan actress, director, and former parliamentarian who has acted in more than 140 films and earned numerous national and international awards. 

The remains of the late Sri Lankan cinema icon will lie in state for public viewing at the Tharangani Hall of the National Film Corporation from 10.00 a.m. on Sunday (25 May).

The final rites are scheduled to be held with state honours on Monday (26 May) at Independence Square in Colombo. 

