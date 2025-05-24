Seven injured after tipper truck crashes into SLTB bus

At least seven persons have been wounded and hospitalised after a tipper truck transporting sand crashed into the rear end of an SLTB bus on the Wellawaya-Thanamalwila main road today (24).

Ada Derana reporter said that seven passengers of the bus including a female have been admitted to the Thanamalwila Regional Hospital with injuries and that several patients in critical condition have been transferred to the Hambantota General Hospital.

The driver of the tipper truck has been arrested by police in connection with the incident.

The Thanamalwila Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.