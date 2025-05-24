Discussion held on arrangements for state funeral of Malini Fonseka

The final rites of the late veteran actress and icon of Sri Lankan cinema, Malini Fonseka, will be held with state honours on Monday (26 May), at the Independence Square premises.

A discussion regarding the arrangements for the state funeral was held this afternoon (24) at the Presidential Secretariat, under the leadership of Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Dr. H. M. Sunil Senevi and Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

It was during this meeting that the official arrangements were confirmed, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The remains of Mrs. Malini Fonseka will be placed at the Tharangani Hall of the National Film Corporation tomorrow (25) followed by public viewing at Independence Square on Monday (26).

The funeral will take place on Monday evening (26) at Independence Square, with full state honours.

Extensive discussions were held regarding the necessary arrangements to provide appropriate facilities for the public arriving from across the country to pay their final respects to the remains of Malini Fonseka, the PMD said.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration Mr. S. Aloka Bandara, Secretary to the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Mr. Prince Senadheera, along with members of Mrs. Malini Fonseka’s family, fellow artistes and other dignitaries.