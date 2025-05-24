12-hour water cut in Colombo and suburbs tomorrow

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced a 12-hour water cut from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. tomorrow (May 25) in several areas including Colombo.

The water supply is being temporarily suspended to carry out essential maintenance work at the Ambatale Water Treatment Plant, the NWSDB said.

In light of this, the NWSDB urges the public to make prior arrangements and store an adequate supply of water to avoid inconvenience during the period of the suspension.

Accordingly, the water cut will affect the following areas:

• Colombo 01 to Colombo 15

• Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte

• Kaduwela

• Battaramulla

• Kolonnawa

• Kotikawatta

• Mulleriyawa

• IDH (Infectious Diseases Hospital) area

• Maharagama

• Dehiwala

• Mount Lavinia

• Ratmalana

• Moratuwa