Govt. is taking actions to improve healthcare facilities & professional standards  PM

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that the government is taking necessary actions to enhance the facilities and professional standard within the healthcare sector, and that expecting a compassionate discharge of duties from the nurses and midwives.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing a ceremony held today (24) at Temple Trees to deliver the official appointments to 3,147 nurses in the health sector, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated:

“Nursing is more than a job; it is a humanitarian service essential to the public. In times of vulnerability, people look to you for safety and care.

Beyond medicine, you hold a powerful impact on healing people with your smile, way of speaking, compassion, and the manner in which you care.

You provide your service with great dedication, involving both physical and mental commitment. Often, you do not have the chance to sit or even sleep adequately. These sacrifices affect your personal life including the family affairs, relationships with relatives and friends. We understand that these sacrifices affect not only you but your loved ones as well.

I take this opportunity to thank you for your service, which you continue to offer with such commitment.

Following the policy of our government, ‘A Prosperous Country, a Beautiful Life’, our primary goal is to bring this vision to all citizens. A beautiful life begins with healthy citizens, not only physically but mentally as well. To ensure this, the government is committed to strengthening the healthcare sector and providing the necessary facilities and training to professionals.

There is a high demand for nurses both locally and internationally. We are working to provide appropriate salaries, necessary promotions, and training opportunities to support your professional growth. It is also essential to create a safe and positive working environment, for both physical and mental wellbeing of the employees. I am confident that the respective Minister and the Ministry will continue to intervene to ensure that these needs are met.

The nursing profession is mostly comprised of women. In our society, a woman is often expected to carry many responsibilities in form of a wife, a mother, and being a nurse does not excuse these duties. As a government, we are sensitive to such areas of the profession, and it is also our responsibility to create an environment where you can live a fulfilling personal life.”

Addressing the event Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, also expressed his views:

“This is the largest number of nursing appointments ever granted at once. It is also the largest group to be recruited into public service at one time since the new government took office.

We are in a time of revival. All of us are working with commitment to change this country. We have great hopes for the future of this nation. In order to achieve those expectations, everyone including you, must work toward that goal collectively, not only the government but the entire public service. We hope that the public service will act with compassion. If the public sector lack of efficiency, productivity, and compassion, we will not be able to reach the progress and revival we envision. That is where we currently stand in.”

The event was also attended by Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Specialist Dr. Anil Jasinghe, along with Additional Secretaries, officials, and staff of the Ministry of Health.