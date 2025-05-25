Cases of dengue and chikungunya on the rise, Dy Health Minister

The number of cases of dengue and chikungunya in the country are continuing to rise steadily according to current data, Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni has said.

The Deputy Health Minister stated that dengue and chikungunya are developing into a public health problem in the country.

He also requested those suffering from fever to promptly seek medical treatment.

Meanwhile, commenting on the shortage of medicines in the hospital system, the Deputy Health Minister stated although it is reported that there is a shortage of 180 types of medicines, in reality, only about 45 types of medicines are in shortage supply at present.