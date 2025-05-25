Tourist arrivals in May top 90,000

Tourist arrivals in May top 90,000

May 25, 2025   10:05 am

A total of 91,785 tourists have arrived in the country thus far in May, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 31,635 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 34.5%. Furthermore, 6,195 persons from the United Kingdom, 6,043 from China, 5,526 from Germany and 4,693 Bangladeshi nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of May.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 988,669 with the release of the latest figures for May.

Among them, 188,694 individuals are from India, 109,840 from Russia and 93,248 are from the UK, the SLTDA noted.

