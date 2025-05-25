The remains of late veteran actress Malini Fonseka, fondly known as the “Queen of Sri Lankan Cinema”, has been brought to the National Film Corporation a short while ago for the public to pay their last respects.

The body will lie in state at the Tharangani Hall of the National Film Corporation today, while the public will also be given an opportunity to pay their respects tomorrow at the Independence Square, according to family members.

The final rites of veteran actress Malini Fonseka will be held with full state honours on 26 May (Monday) at Independence Square, according to the Minister of Cultural Affairs.

Accordingly, the state funeral ceremony will take place on Monday evening at Independence Square in Colombo.

Malini Fonseka passed away in the early hours of yesterday (24) at the age of 78, while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

Known as the “Queen of Sinhala Cinema,” Malini Fonseka (1947–2025) was a legendary Sri Lankan actress, director, and former parliamentarian.

With a career spanning over 60 years, she acted in more than 140 films and earned numerous national and international awards.

She was the first female teledrama director in Sri Lanka and made significant contributions to stage, television, and film industries in the country.

Honoured both locally and globally, she was a cultural icon whose legacy continues to inspire generations in Sri Lankan arts and cinema.