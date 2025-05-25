Russian drones attack Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities, three dead outside the capital

May 25, 2025   11:32 am

Russian forces attacked Kyiv and other cities early on Sunday, injuring at least 11 people in the capital, killing three people in towns around it and damaging dwellings and other buildings, officials said.

Officials in the Kyiv region said three people died in two small towns outside the capital.

In Kyiv, Timur Tkachenko, head of the city’s military administration, said 11 people were injured in drone strikes.

A five-storey apartment building was hit in the Holosiivskyi district just outside the city centre, triggering a fire that damaged the building’s exterior.

A private home and a business centre were damaged in strikes on other districts.

It was the second consecutive night that a mass attack took place.

On Friday evening, Russia launched dozens of drones and ballistic missiles at Kyiv overnight in one of the biggest combined aerial attacks on the Ukrainian capital of the three-year war. Several apartment buildings were damaged and 15 people were injured.

In northeastern Ukraine, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said drones hit three city districts and injured three people. Blasts shattered windows in high-rise apartment blocks.

Drone strikes injured two people in a residential area of the southern city of Mykolaiv, the regional governor said. A missile attack on Ternopil in western Ukraine smashed windows and triggered a small fire.

Local officials also reported a mass drone attack in Konotop, north of Kyiv.

Russia’s Defence Ministry reported that its air defence units had intercepted or destroyed 95 Ukrainian drones over a four-hour period. The Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, said 12 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted on their way to the capital.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

