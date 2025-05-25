Only 40 medicinal drugs in short supply at hospitals - Deputy Minister clarifies

Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni has issued a clarification following media reports that claimed 180 types of medicines are in short supply at hospitals across the country.

The Deputy Minister stated that although it was reported that 180 types of medicines were in short supply, in reality, only about 40 types are unavailable in hospitals, at present.

Commenting further on the matter, he acknowledged the ongoing shortage of some medicines in the country.

The Deputy Minister of Health stated that the shortage of medicine has existed for many years while due to the recent economic crisis, it deteriorated further.

He said the demand still remains, since there are occasional disruptions to the supply chain.

Deputy Health Minister Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni said, “Usually, about 150 to 180 types of medicines are in short supply, and we acknowledge that. However, this shortage does not occur throughout Sri Lanka but is mainly present in our central Medical Stores in Colombo (MSD).”



He further explained that when a shipment of medicine arrives in Sri Lanka, efforts are made to distribute the stocks as quickly as possible.

“At the hospital level, there is actually a shortage of around 40 types of medicines”, the Deputy Minister said and emphasized that no facilities have been shut down due to the shortage.

He noted that purchasing all 40 types currently in short supply would require a significant amount of funding.

Dr. Wijemuni further stated, “We have allocated more funds this year than what we did for purchasing all medicines last year. Even if a medicine is currently available at the MSD, if it becomes scarce in the future, hospital authorities can make the purchase directly. If this system is implemented effectively, the issue of medicine shortages will no longer arise.”

“The way to resolve this issue is by maintaining a buffer stock at the Medical Supplies Division (MSD). This would help mitigate problems caused by supply disruptions and tendering delays. As ministers, we have proposed to the government to maintain a buffer stock for three to six months through a legal and efficient procurement process. Holding such a stock does not mean we intend to bring in substandard medicines,” he added.