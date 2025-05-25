SJB electoral organisers continue to resign

SJB electoral organisers continue to resign

May 25, 2025   12:46 pm

A number of electoral organisers of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) have resigned from their respective positions due to issues relating to the selection of members for local government bodies.

Several organisers have resigned due to the decision by the party hierarchy not to appoint local government members that were proposed by them.

As a result of the internal crisis, the following organisers have so far decided to step down from their positions:

Bandarawela electoral organiser MP Chaminda Wijesiri
Horowpothana electoral organiser Anura Buddhika
Dambulla electoral organiser Champaka Wijeratne
Rattota electoral organiser and Deputy National Organiser Ranjith Aluwihare
Nuwara Eliya District co-organiser Asoka Sepala Anagipura
Galle electoral organiser Bandula Lal Bandarigoda
 
They have sent their resignation letters to the party leader Sajith Premadasa and General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

Reports indicate that several other electoral organisers are also facing intense pressure due to the decisions made by the party leadership over the appointment of members to local government bodies.

According to internal party sources, these electoral organisers are expected to make decisions regarding their positions in the near future.

However, addressing the crisis related to the appointment of representatives to local government bodies, SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara stated that all members are required to act in accordance with the regulations of the party.

