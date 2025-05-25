Bird Flu: Several countries halt poultry imports from Brazil

India, Albania and Namibia have joined the list of countries imposing a total ban on poultry imports from Brazil, while Angola has opted for a more limited restriction, banning purchases solely from the State of Rio Grande do Sul, where an outbreak of avian flu was detected and contained.

The ban took effect on Friday after Brazil, the world’s largest chicken exporter, confirmed its first outbreak of bird flu on a poultry farm.

Following Friday’s announcements by the Agriculture and Livestock Ministry of Brazil, the situation is as follows:

Not importing Brazilian poultry meat at all are China, the European Union, Mexico, Iraq, South Korea, Chile, the Philippines, South Africa, Jordan, Peru, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay, Malaysia, Argentina, East Timor, Morocco, Bolivia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Albania, Namibia, and India.

Limiting purchases to areas other than Rio Grande do Sul are Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Kingdom, Bahrain, Cuba, Macedonia, Montenegro, Kazakhstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Tajikistan, Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, and Angola.

Restricting their suspension to the municipality of Montenegro in Rio Grande do Sul: United Arab Emirates and Japan.

According to reports from Brazil, the Agriculture and Livestock Ministry have pledged to continue to liaise with the health authorities of the importing countries, providing all the necessary technical information on the case.

“The actions taken are aimed at guaranteeing health safety and the safe resumption of exports as soon as possible,” said the ministry while insisting that the consumption of poultry meat and eggs poses no risk to health.

-Agencies