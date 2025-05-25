Man who robbed goods worth Rs. 100mn arrested by CCD

An individual has been arrested for the theft of goods worth nearly Rs. 100 million from various parts of the country.

The individual who was arrested by the Colombo Crime Division (CCD) has been accused of threatening people with firearms and robbing them of money and valuables.

During interrogations, it has been revealed that he has carried out multiple robberies across various parts of the island, stealing goods worth nearly Rs. 100 million in total.

On January 16, 2020, two men on a motorcycle entered a pawning shop in Dompe, threatened people with guns, and stole gold items worth about Rs. 6.5 million.

Following the incident, the CCD launched an investigation to identify the suspects. Following inspection of phone records, the main suspect involved in the robbery was arrested on May 22, 2025, about five and a half years after the crime had been committed.

The arrested suspect is a 39-year-old resident of Beliatta.

Following inquiries, another suspect, a 42-year-old, was also arrested the same day by the Walasmulla Police Division for the possession of stolen goods and aiding in the sale of stolen items.

The first suspect confessed to being involved in many other crimes. He had been living a lavish lifestyle in Beliatta, under the pretext of running a business.

Investigations have confirmed that he has stolen nearly Rs. 100 million in total from various locations around the island.

The arrested suspect was produced before the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court today and was remanded until May 29.