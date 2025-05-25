Man who robbed goods worth Rs. 100mn arrested by CCD

Man who robbed goods worth Rs. 100mn arrested by CCD

May 25, 2025   02:29 pm

An individual has been arrested for the theft of goods worth nearly Rs. 100 million from various parts of the country.

The individual who was arrested by the Colombo Crime Division (CCD) has been accused of threatening people with firearms and robbing them of money and valuables.

During interrogations, it has been revealed that he has carried out multiple robberies across various parts of the island, stealing goods worth nearly Rs. 100 million in total.

On January 16, 2020, two men on a motorcycle entered a pawning shop in Dompe, threatened people with guns, and stole gold items worth about Rs. 6.5 million.

Following the incident, the CCD launched an investigation to identify the suspects. Following inspection of phone records, the main suspect involved in the robbery was arrested on May 22, 2025, about five and a half years after the crime had been committed.

The arrested suspect is a 39-year-old resident of Beliatta.

Following inquiries, another suspect, a 42-year-old, was also arrested the same day by the Walasmulla Police Division for the possession of stolen goods and aiding in the sale of stolen items.

The first suspect confessed to being involved in many other crimes. He had been living a lavish lifestyle in Beliatta, under the pretext of running a business.

Investigations have confirmed that he has stolen nearly Rs. 100 million in total from various locations around the island.

The arrested suspect was produced before the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court today and was remanded until May 29.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ex-Minister Duminda Dissanayake remanded over 'gold-plated' T-56 firearm (English)

Ex-Minister Duminda Dissanayake remanded over 'gold-plated' T-56 firearm (English)

Govt. has no intention of acquiring lands from people in North and East under any circumstances  PM (English)

Govt. has no intention of acquiring lands from people in North and East under any circumstances  PM (English)

Sri Lankan delegation to engage in tariff talks in Washington DC (English)

Sri Lankan delegation to engage in tariff talks in Washington DC (English)

Malini Fonseka's last rites with state honours on Monday (English)

Malini Fonseka's last rites with state honours on Monday (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2025.05.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2025.05.24

'There is no reason to hike tariff pertaining to drinking water' - Minister (English)

'There is no reason to hike tariff pertaining to drinking water' - Minister (English)