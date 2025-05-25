Second-year student at Wayamba National College of Education commits suicide in hostel

Second-year student at Wayamba National College of Education commits suicide in hostel

May 25, 2025   02:47 pm

A second-year student attached to the Wayamba National College of Education has reportedly committed suicide in her dormitory.

The student who committed suicide was a resident of Teldeniya, Kandy.

Reports about her death have surfaced before the incident surrounding the suicide of a student of the Sabaragamuwa University has even cooled down.

The student who died joined the Wayamba National College of Education two years ago.

However, before completing her studies, she made the unfortunate decision to end her life in a very tragic manner.

According to her friends, the mental distress caused by harassment from some of the lecturers at the college made it impossible for her to cope, and she ultimately made the decision to end her life. 

The students of the Wayamba University of Education also engaged in a silent protest yesterday, urging the authorities to take measures to prevent such deaths from occurring again.

They continued the protest until late in the night, demanding the President of the college to provide solutions to the issue promptly.

 

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support: 

- For emergencies contact National Mental Health Helpline 1926

- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570 

- CCCline: 1333 (toll free)

