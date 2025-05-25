At least 19 people were killed and over 90 others injured as severe weather, including strong winds and hailstorms, lashed several districts across Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province on Saturday, an official statement said on Sunday.

The fatalities were mainly caused by collapsing structures and falling trees in several districts of the province, the statement issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) read.

The PDMA said many victims were inside mud or weakened buildings when the walls or roofs gave way during the storm.

Incidents involving fallen trees, dislodged billboards and damaged solar panels were also widespread in the storm, local reports said.

Travel was significantly affected across the province and the Motorway Police closed sections of the road, citing poor visibility and storm activity.

Flight operations also encountered difficulties in the provincial capital city of Lahore.

A video circulating on social media showed passengers in panic as a private airline flight from Karachi to Lahore encountered severe turbulence while attempting to land at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Aviation sources told Xinhua that the pilot aborted the landing due to the intensity of the turbulence and safely returned the aircraft to Karachi following instructions from air traffic control.

“The aircraft returned safely to the southern port city of Karachi after receiving instructions from air traffic control, while several other flights were also delayed due to strong winds,” the sources added.

The PDMA has called on citizens to remain vigilant and take precautions as weather disturbances are feared to continue across the province till Monday.

Director General of the PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia instructed deputy commissioners and rescue teams to stay alert and coordinate closely in view of the evolving situation, local media reported.

Source: Xinhua

-Agencies