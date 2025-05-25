Large crowd gathers to pay last respects to Malini Fonseka

Large crowd gathers to pay last respects to Malini Fonseka

May 25, 2025   03:55 pm

A large crowd continues to arrive at the National Film Corporation on Sunday (25) to pay their final respects to the late veteran actress Malini Fonseka, fondly known as the “Queen of Sri Lankan Cinema.”

The body has been laid in state at the Tharangani Hall of the National Film Corporation for the public to pay their last respects.

The remains of late veteran actress Malini Fonseka, which was kept at her Madiwela residence until 8.30 this morning (25), was later brought to the National Film Corporation today.

Since last afternoon, artists, filmmakers, politicians, and others have continued to arrive to pay their final respects to the Sri Lankan cinema icon.

The final rites of veteran actress will be held with full state honours on 26 May (Monday) at Independence Square.

Accordingly, the state funeral ceremony will take place on Monday evening at Independence Square in Colombo.

Malini Fonseka passed away in the early hours of yesterday (24) at the age of 78, while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

Known as the “Queen of Sinhala Cinema,” Malini Fonseka (1947–2025) was a legendary Sri Lankan actress, director, and former parliamentarian.

