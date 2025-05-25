Heavy showers above 100mm expected in parts of the island

May 25, 2025   04:08 pm

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in the next 24 hours in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts, the Met Department added.

Meanwhile, a few showers may occur elsewhere.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, Southern and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Monaragala districts.

