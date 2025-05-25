Heavy showers above 100mm expected in parts of the island

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in the next 24 hours in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts, the Met Department added.

Meanwhile, a few showers may occur elsewhere.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, Southern and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Monaragala districts.