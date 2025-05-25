7-year-old killed in wild elephant attack in Gomarankadawala

May 25, 2025   04:55 pm

A 7-year-old child has died after being attacked by a wild elephant in the Indikatuwewa area of Gomarankadawala.

The incident took place early this morning (25) when the child was accompanying his father, who was riding a bicycle to the main road on his way to work.

It is reported that the elephant charged at the bicycle, which threw the father aside, and then attacked the child.

The child, who sustained serious injuries in the incident, died at the scene.

Meanwhile, residents in Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, and Ampara are facing severe difficulties due to wild elephants frequently entering their villages.

People in these areas say that even their daily routines have been severely disrupted.

