Supplementary medical professionals warn of trade union action

Joint Council for Professions Supplementary to Medicine (JCPSM) has decided to take trade union action due to the government’s failure to provide solutions to issues within its service.

Accordingly, the council warns that if their issues are not resolved by tomorrow (26), they will commence trade union action at 8.00 a.m. on Tuesday (May 27).

It further states that despite several discussions with the Minister of Health, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, to resolve the problems in the Supplementary Medical Service, all efforts have been unsuccessful.

The decision to take trade union action was made based on several issues, including the failure to recruit graduates from state universities into healthcare professions and the inability to fill existing vacancies.