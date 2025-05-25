Red warning issued over strong winds and rough seas

The Department of Meteorology has issued as issued a ‘Red’ warning for the sea areas extending from Chilaw to Kankasanthurai via Puttalam and Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

The advisory, issued at 03.030 p.m. this afternoon (25), will be effective for the next 24 hours until 03.30 p.m. on Monday (26).

Due to the impact of an active southwest monsoon weather condition, the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Kankasanthurai via Puttalam and Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota will be very rough at times with very strong gusty winds up to 60-70 kmph, , the Met. Department noted.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the above sea areas, until further notice.

Meanwhile, wind speed may increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Matara via Colombo and from Kankasanthurai to Trincomalee via Mullaittivu, it added.

The swell waves about 2.5 m – 3.0 m height (This is not for land area) may increase in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

It further said there is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota may experience surges due to swell waves.

Accordingly, naval and fishing communities are also requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.