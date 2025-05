Three suspects, including a female, have been arrested over the recent assault and shooting at former Lotteries Board Director Thusitha Halloluwa’s vehicle at Narahenpita.

The arrestees have been remanded until May 29 by Huldsforp Magistrate’s Court, according to police.

It is reported that the suspects were arrested yesterday (24) in the Maharagama area by the Colombo Crime Division (CCD).