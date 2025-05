Two persons on a motorcycle have opened fire at a residence located near a garment factory in the Madupitiya area of Pinwatta, Panadura, this evening (25).

The suspects have reportedly fled the scene after the shooting.

Police suspect that a 9mm pistol was used in the shooting, and that around 10 empty bullet casings were found on the ground at the scene.

However, it is reported that no one was injured in the incident.