President Dissanayake pays last respects to Malini Fonseka

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake paid his final respects this evening (25) to the late veteran actress Malini Fonseka, fondly known as the “Queen of Sri Lankan Cinema.”

The body has been laid in state at the Tharangani Hall of the National Film Corporation for the public to pay their last respects.

Malini Fonseka passed away in the early hours of yesterday (24) at the age of 78, while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

The remains of the late veteran actress, which was kept at her Madiwela residence until 8.30 this morning (25), was later brought to the National Film Corporation today, where a large crowd continues to arrive to pay their final respects.

Among those who attended were former Presidents Ranil Wickremesinghe, Mahinda Rajapaksa, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and Chandrika Kumaratunga.

The final rites of veteran actress will be held with full state honours on 26 May (Monday) at Independence Square.