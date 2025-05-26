Edu Min. launches probe into suicide by student of Wayamba National College of Education

The Ministry of Education has launched an urgent investigation into the suicide of a second-year student at the Wayamba National College of Education in Bingiriya.

The student had reportedly committed suicide in her dormitory. She was a resident of Teldeniya, Kandy.

In response to a question by Ada Derana, the President of the Wayamba National College of Education, P.V. Lal Kumara, stated that he had been informed that the Ministry of Education had launched an investigation into the matter.

According to the female student’s friends, the mental distress caused by harassment from some of the lecturers at the college made it impossible for her to cope, and she ultimately made the decision to end her life. Her family members have also stated that mental stress may have led to the suicide.

Meanwhile, the students of the Wayamba University of Education also engaged in a silent protest on May 23, urging the authorities to take measures to prevent such deaths from occurring again.

They continued the protest until late in the night, demanding the President of the college to provide solutions to the issue promptly.

Furthermore, various parties had also requested an urgent investigation into the incident.