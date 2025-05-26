Special traffic plan around Independence Square due to funeral of Malini Fonseka

Vehicular movement will be restricted in and around Independence Square in Colombo, due to the funeral of veteran actress Malini Fonseka scheduled for this evening (26).

The final rites of Sri Lankan cinema icon Malini Fonseka is scheduled to be performed with full state honours at Independence Square this evening.

Accordingly, Police have announced that traffic will be restricted around Independence Square due to the funeral ceremony.

Police noted although no road closures will be enforced due to the funeral procession or the ceremony, traffic movement along Independence Avenue from the Independence Roundabout will be restricted for approximately 15 minutes as the funeral procession travels from the Ministry of Public Administration Junction to Independence Square via Independence Avenue.

Meanwhile, due to the funeral ceremony, traffic congestion is expected along Independence Avenue and the Premakeerthi De Alwis Mawatha and therefore motorists have been requested to use alternative routes.