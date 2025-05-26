Three arrested with heroin and ICE in Mount Lavinia

Three individuals have been arrested for the possession of heroin and crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ICE) during separate raids conducted in Mount Lavinia, Sri Lanka Police said.

According to police, an individual was apprehended in Mount Lavinia for the possession of 10 grams and 400 milligrams of crystal methamphetamine.

Another suspect was arrested down Rahula Road for the possession of 5 grams and 300 milligrams of heroin. A third individual was taken into custody adjacent to the Ratmalana Railway Station, for the possession of 5 grams and 100 milligrams of heroin.

The arrested suspects aged 32, 39, and 54, are residents of Moratuwa, Ratmalana, and Mount Lavinia, respectively, police said.