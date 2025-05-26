Three arrested with heroin and ICE in Mount Lavinia

Three arrested with heroin and ICE in Mount Lavinia

May 26, 2025   09:52 am

Three individuals have been arrested for the possession of heroin and crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ICE) during separate raids conducted in Mount Lavinia, Sri Lanka Police said.

According to police, an individual was apprehended in Mount Lavinia for the possession of 10 grams and 400 milligrams of crystal methamphetamine. 

Another suspect was arrested down Rahula Road for the possession of 5 grams and 300 milligrams of heroin. A third individual was taken into custody adjacent to the Ratmalana Railway Station, for the possession of 5 grams and 100 milligrams of heroin.

The arrested suspects aged 32, 39, and 54, are residents of Moratuwa, Ratmalana, and Mount Lavinia, respectively, police said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'NPP govt is a govt for the people' - President tells new LG members (English)

'NPP govt is a govt for the people' - President tells new LG members (English)

'NPP govt is a govt for the people' - President tells new LG members (English)

Cases of dengue and chikungunya on the rise, Dy Health Minister (English)

Cases of dengue and chikungunya on the rise, Dy Health Minister (English)

Second-year student at Wayamba National College of Education commits suicide in hostel (English)

Second-year student at Wayamba National College of Education commits suicide in hostel (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.05.25

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.05.25

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ex-Minister Duminda Dissanayake remanded over 'gold-plated' T-56 firearm (English)

Ex-Minister Duminda Dissanayake remanded over 'gold-plated' T-56 firearm (English)

Govt. has no intention of acquiring lands from people in North and East under any circumstances  PM (English)

Govt. has no intention of acquiring lands from people in North and East under any circumstances  PM (English)

Sri Lankan delegation to engage in tariff talks in Washington DC (English)

Sri Lankan delegation to engage in tariff talks in Washington DC (English)