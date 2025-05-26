Remains of veteran actress Malini Fonseka brought to Independence Square

Remains of veteran actress Malini Fonseka brought to Independence Square

May 26, 2025   10:07 am

The mortal remains of late veteran actress Malini Fonseka has been brought to the Independence Square in Colombo for the general public to pay their last respect.

The public will be able to pay their respects until 3.00 p.m. while the funeral ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3.30 p.m.

Meanwhile, vehicular movement will be restricted in and around Independence Square in Colombo, in view of the funeral ceremony of veteran actress Malini Fonseka scheduled for this evening.

Police noted although no road closures will be enforced due to the funeral procession or the ceremony, traffic movement along Independence Avenue from the Independence Roundabout will be restricted for approximately 15 minutes as the funeral procession travels from the Ministry of Public Administration Junction to Independence Square via Independence Avenue.

Meanwhile, due to the funeral ceremony, traffic congestion is expected along Independence Avenue and the Premakeerthi De Alwis Mawatha and therefore motorists have been requested to use alternative routes.

Veteran actress Malini Fonseka, passed away on May 24 at the age of 78, while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'NPP govt is a govt for the people' - President tells new LG members (English)

'NPP govt is a govt for the people' - President tells new LG members (English)

Cases of dengue and chikungunya on the rise, Dy Health Minister (English)

Cases of dengue and chikungunya on the rise, Dy Health Minister (English)

Second-year student at Wayamba National College of Education commits suicide in hostel (English)

Second-year student at Wayamba National College of Education commits suicide in hostel (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.05.25

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.05.25

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ex-Minister Duminda Dissanayake remanded over 'gold-plated' T-56 firearm (English)

Ex-Minister Duminda Dissanayake remanded over 'gold-plated' T-56 firearm (English)

Govt. has no intention of acquiring lands from people in North and East under any circumstances  PM (English)

Govt. has no intention of acquiring lands from people in North and East under any circumstances  PM (English)