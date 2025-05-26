Remains of veteran actress Malini Fonseka brought to Independence Square

The mortal remains of late veteran actress Malini Fonseka has been brought to the Independence Square in Colombo for the general public to pay their last respect.

The public will be able to pay their respects until 3.00 p.m. while the funeral ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3.30 p.m.

Meanwhile, vehicular movement will be restricted in and around Independence Square in Colombo, in view of the funeral ceremony of veteran actress Malini Fonseka scheduled for this evening.

Police noted although no road closures will be enforced due to the funeral procession or the ceremony, traffic movement along Independence Avenue from the Independence Roundabout will be restricted for approximately 15 minutes as the funeral procession travels from the Ministry of Public Administration Junction to Independence Square via Independence Avenue.

Meanwhile, due to the funeral ceremony, traffic congestion is expected along Independence Avenue and the Premakeerthi De Alwis Mawatha and therefore motorists have been requested to use alternative routes.

Veteran actress Malini Fonseka, passed away on May 24 at the age of 78, while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.