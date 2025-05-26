Ex-Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage brought to court

Former Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage, who is currently in remand custody, has been produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court by prison officials this morning (May 26).

He has been produced before court in relation to a case filed over the importation of a shipment of substandard organic fertilizer during the previous government.

On May 19, the former Minister was remanded until May 26 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court in connection with a controversial payment made in 2021 to a Chinese firm for the procurement of substandard organic fertilizer.

He surrendered to the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court on May 19, following an arrest warrant issued against him on May 16.

The warrant was issued previously by Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali on a request made by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABIC), based on allegations related to his involvement in the procurement process during his tenure as Minister of Agriculture.

Prior to this, Aluthgamage’s legal counsel had filed a petition seeking anticipatory bail from the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, citing concerns over a potential arrest by CIABIC.

Following the submission of the anticipatory bail application, the Colombo Chief Magistrate issued notice to the Bribery Commission, instructing it to present its stance in court on May 19.

After considering the facts presented, the Chief Magistrate ordered that Aluthgamage be remanded until May 26.