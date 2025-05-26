Trump says Putin has gone absolutely crazy after major Russian attack on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “has gone absolutely CRAZY” and that he is “not happy with what Putin is doing” after Moscow launched its largest aerial attack of its three-year war on Ukraine overnight.

“I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY! He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever,” Trump posted on Truth Social, hours after he told reporters, “I’m not happy with what Putin is doing. He’s killing a lot of people, and I don’t know what the hell happened to Putin.”

The president, in his post, then turned his criticism toward Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said Sunday morning that “America’s silence” encourages Putin to continue his onslaught.

“Likewise, President Zelenskyy is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does,” Trump wrote. “Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop.”

At least 12 people were killed in the attacks across Ukraine, including children, officials said, and dozens more people were injured. Russia has been intensifying its aerial bombardment of Ukraine as international pressure mounts on Putin to accept a ceasefire proposal.

“The world may go on vacation, but the war continues, despite weekends and weekdays. This cannot be ignored. America’s silence, and the silence of others in the world, only encourages Putin,” Zelensky said Sunday morning.

Trump also told reporters Sunday evening that he’s “absolutely” considering additional sanctions against Russia, which Zelensky has pushed for. Trump previously said he would not join in any new sanctions because he thought “there’s a chance” of progress, but remarked that could change.

Trump said he was “very surprised” about the aerial assault, though just a week ago, Russia launched its largest drone attack against Ukraine — a day before Putin and Trump spoke on the phone. “We’re in the middle of talking, and he’s shooting rockets into Kyiv and other cities,” Trump told reporters in New Jersey on his way back to Washington.

Trump, who has often touted his good relationship with Putin, spoke with the Russian leader on Monday in an attempt to negotiate a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

After the call with Putin, and subsequent calls with Zelensky and other European allies, Trump announced that “Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War.”

Trump added that conditions “will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of.”

Source: CNN

-Agencies