Former Minister Mahindananda granted bail

Former Minister Mahindananda granted bail

May 26, 2025   11:58 am

Former Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage, who was arrested and remanded in connection with the case filed over the importation of a shipment of substandard organic fertiliser from a Chinese company during the previous administration, has been granted bail, Ada Derana reporter said.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali after considering facts presented by the prosecution and the defence during this morning’s hearing of the case.

Accordingly, former Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has been ordered to be released on a Rs. 50,000 cash bail and five surety bails amounting to Rs. 1 million each.

According to the order, two of the surety bail co-signers are required to be close relatives of the suspect.

Additionally, an international travel ban has also been imposed on former Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage while his passport has been impounded.

The Magistrate also ordered former Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage not to influence witnesses in the case and to provide necessary assistance in investigations.

Former Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court by prison officials this morning in relation to a case filed over the importation of a shipment of substandard organic fertilizer in 2021.

On May 19, the former Minister was remanded until today by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

He surrendered to the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court on May 19, following an arrest warrant issued against him on May 16.

The warrant was issued previously by Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali on a request made by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABIC), based on allegations related to his involvement in the procurement process during his tenure as Minister of Agriculture.

Prior to this, Aluthgamage’s legal counsel had filed a petition seeking anticipatory bail from the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, citing concerns over a potential arrest by CIABIC.

Following the submission of the anticipatory bail application, the Colombo Chief Magistrate issued notice to the Bribery Commission, instructing it to present its stance in court.

After considering the facts presented, the Chief Magistrate ordered Aluthgamage to be remanded until the next hearing date.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'NPP govt is a govt for the people' - President tells new LG members (English)

'NPP govt is a govt for the people' - President tells new LG members (English)

Cases of dengue and chikungunya on the rise, Dy Health Minister (English)

Cases of dengue and chikungunya on the rise, Dy Health Minister (English)

Second-year student at Wayamba National College of Education commits suicide in hostel (English)

Second-year student at Wayamba National College of Education commits suicide in hostel (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.05.25

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.05.25

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ex-Minister Duminda Dissanayake remanded over 'gold-plated' T-56 firearm (English)

Ex-Minister Duminda Dissanayake remanded over 'gold-plated' T-56 firearm (English)

Govt. has no intention of acquiring lands from people in North and East under any circumstances  PM (English)

Govt. has no intention of acquiring lands from people in North and East under any circumstances  PM (English)