Former Minister Mahindananda granted bail

Former Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage, who was arrested and remanded in connection with the case filed over the importation of a shipment of substandard organic fertiliser from a Chinese company during the previous administration, has been granted bail, Ada Derana reporter said.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali after considering facts presented by the prosecution and the defence during this morning’s hearing of the case.

Accordingly, former Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has been ordered to be released on a Rs. 50,000 cash bail and five surety bails amounting to Rs. 1 million each.

According to the order, two of the surety bail co-signers are required to be close relatives of the suspect.

Additionally, an international travel ban has also been imposed on former Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage while his passport has been impounded.

The Magistrate also ordered former Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage not to influence witnesses in the case and to provide necessary assistance in investigations.

Former Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court by prison officials this morning in relation to a case filed over the importation of a shipment of substandard organic fertilizer in 2021.

On May 19, the former Minister was remanded until today by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

He surrendered to the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court on May 19, following an arrest warrant issued against him on May 16.

The warrant was issued previously by Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali on a request made by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABIC), based on allegations related to his involvement in the procurement process during his tenure as Minister of Agriculture.

Prior to this, Aluthgamage’s legal counsel had filed a petition seeking anticipatory bail from the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, citing concerns over a potential arrest by CIABIC.

Following the submission of the anticipatory bail application, the Colombo Chief Magistrate issued notice to the Bribery Commission, instructing it to present its stance in court.

After considering the facts presented, the Chief Magistrate ordered Aluthgamage to be remanded until the next hearing date.