Visiting Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand Winston Peters has welcomed Sri Lanka’s application to accede to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath have also held discussions in relation to investment opportunities for New Zealand companies in the country.

A number of areas of mutual interests have been discussed during the meeting held between the two factions.

According to a statement issued by Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand Winston Peters who is also the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, the delegation is in the island to further strengthen the warm relationship between New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Deputy Prime Minister Peters said for many years, the New Zealand-Sri Lanka relationship has encompassed development cooperation aimed at strengthening resilience in vulnerable communities, increasing food security, and contributing to disaster response.

The statement from Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said, “We are proud today to announce another such link, the Sustainable Water and Livelihoods project which will support farming households to improve their health and income generation.

“On security, we shared views on the increasingly challenging global environment and the interconnected challenges for development, trade and security in the Indo-Pacific region. We remain committed to our cooperation across immigration, customs, police and defence.

“We discussed the growing number of New Zealand companies working with and investing in Sri Lanka or looking to work with Sri Lankan partners. Many of these collaborations will deliver benefits for Sri Lanka in the tourism, agriculture, and healthcare sectors.

“We also discussed the key role government-to-government cooperation between our food safety and border agencies plays to improve food safety standards, reduce red tape at the border, and increase Sri Lanka’s market access capabilities.

“We are pleased to confirm that places on short term training courses in trade policy will be offered to Sri Lanka officials under the Manaaki New Zealand Scholarship Programme.

“Naturally we discussed our two nations’ shared passion for sport and noted the success of the recent tour by the New Zealand men’s under 85kg rugby team, playing against Sri Lanka’s Tuskers. We look forward to further future battles between New Zealand and Sri Lankan teams on the rugby pitch and the cricket field, both the men’s and women’s teams,” the statement added.

Visiting Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand Winston Peters also expressed his gratitude to the government and the Foreign Minister for hosting his delegation which arrived in the island on Saturday (24).