Dy Tourism Minister responds to reports of bikini ban in Arugam Bay

Certain groups are attempting to undermine the tourism industry by spreading false information via social media, Deputy Minister of Tourism Ruwan Chaminda Ranasingha said while clarifying reports of a purported ‘bikini ban in Arugam Bay.

Addressing a press briefing, Deputy Minister Ranasingha stated that certain groups are attempting to disrupt activities of the government following the Local Government (LG) election.

The Deputy Minister said various elements are attempting to sabotage the effort of the National People’s Power (NPP) to establish power in local government bodies with the support of the Muslim community and independent groups.

Deputy Minister Ruwan Chaminda Ranasingha said, “We saw a placard in English circulating on social media, talking about a bikini ban in Arugam Bay. Right now, the NPP is attempting to establish power in several urban and municipal councils, including Colombo Municipal Council with the support of the Muslim community and independent groups. We have observed false information is being spread through social media and media channels to sabotage such attempts.”

“In fact, a few weeks ago, we witnessed an individual openly carrying a weapon on a main road in the Arugam Bay area. We suspect this might have been an act by an organized group.

“We have utmost respect for the culture and religious beliefs of the Muslim community. We have been involved in the tourism business in that area for many years. This is not something that has suddenly appeared in 2025. Therefore, we believe that political groups behind these efforts may continue these activities.”

According to Deputy Minister Ruwan Chaminda Ranasingha, such activities are carried out by political groups that are unpopular among voters.